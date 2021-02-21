Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas basic mantra of BJP: PM Modi to party leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ is the “basic mantra” of the party and its mission is to work for the country and its development.

While addressing the first meeting of the BJP’s new set of national office-bearers, he also said that keeping this mantra in mind, the government had done “positive work” and highlighted the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and reforms in the agriculture sector.

Modi asked members of the BJP to strengthen and expand the party with the motto of ‘nation first’ as well as to take part in welfare works going beyond politics.

During the meeting, which was chaired by BJP president J P Nadda, the party also passed a resolution lauding the prime minister and the Centre for reforms in the agriculture sector, bringing the three new farm laws and for his able leadership in effective handling of the COVID-19 situation.

The prime minister, while defining the BJP’s mission to the party leaders, said it is not to achieve power but to serve the nation and make it prosperous, BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav said at a press conference.

The meeting was inaugurated by Modi and it started by paying tributes to those who lost their lives due to the coronavirus.

The political resolution moved by BJP vice president Raman Singh was passed in the meeting and it thanked the prime minister for the reforms in the agriculture sector and his able leadership in effective handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The government brought in three farm laws in the interest of farmers to ensure they get the right price for their produce, their income doubles and that they have the freedom to sell their farm produce where they want to,” reads the resolution.

Singh said the resolution also highlights the impact of the Garib Kalyan Yojana during the pandemic, comprehensive budget and diligent handling of the situation on the Line of Actual Control with China.

Earlier, BJP general secretary Arun Singh had informed that during the course of the meet, discussions will be held on farm laws, Aatmanirbhar Bharat and upcoming state polls.

The meeting, which was also being attended by BJP state unit presidents, assumes significance as it came amid fierce protests by a section of farmers in Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh against the three new farm laws.

The farmer union leaders have been stepping up their attack on the Modi government over the issue.

The BJP is also readying for the assembly polls in five states, including West Bengal, which is being eyed by the saffron party as its next big prize in its bid to expand its footprint across the country. These national official-bearers were appointed last year after Nadda took over as party president, and no physical meeting could be held so far due to the COVID-19 pandemic.