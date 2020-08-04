Sahakar Cooptube NCDC channel launched

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today launched Sahakar Cooptube NCDC channel.

According to a statement, NCDC design studio has produced guidance videos on formation and registration of a cooperative for 18 different states in Hindi and regional languages.

The statement said NCDC as an apex level statutory institution under agriculture ministry has achieved success with cumulative financial assistance to cooperatives to the tune of Rs 1,54,000 crore.

“Beginning with meager disbursement of Rs.2.36 crores in 1963, NCDC disbursed around Rs.28,000 crore during 2019-20. NCDC has made a unprecedented progress in the last six years. It has achieved 83% of the cumulative financial assistance calculated since 1963, during these last six years alone.”

“NCDC with its pan India presence, has been in the forefront of creation of market linked business plan based ecosystem in agriculture and allied activities. It has launched various initiatives and programmes like SAHAKAR-22 to develop cooperatives in Focus 222 districts including aspirational districts, Nurturing Primary Level Cooperatives, SAHAKAR MITRA – Scheme on Internship Programme, and YUVA SAHAKAR- Start Up Scheme in Cooperatives and SAHAKAR PRAGYA for capacity development through its premier national academy named after the great cooperator, Laxmanrao Inamdar.”

According to agriculture minister, the guidance videos in different languages covering 18 states would strengthen and deepen the major initiatives of government to promote and form 10000 FPOs.

“NCDC has a major role in formation of FPOs in cooperative mode. More states would be added to the collection of guidance videos on NCDC SAHAKAR COOPTUBE CHANNEL in due course of time,” he said.