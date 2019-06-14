Sahitya Akademi announces winners |Naji Munauwar, Sagar Nazir get awards in Kashmiri

Also Read | WEEKLY NOTES

Sahitya Akademi, India’s national academy of letters, Friday announced a list of 22 winners of the Bal Sahitya Puraskar and 23 recipients of the Yuva Puraskar for this year.

Six books of children’s poetry, including works by Vijay Sharma (Dogri), Naji Munauwar (Kashmiri), and Sanjay Chaubey (Sanskrit); five story books by authors including Govind Sharma (Hindi), Mohammad Khalil (Urdu), and Swmim Nasrin (Assamese); and five authors for their total contribution in children’s literature won the Bal Sahitya Puraskar.

Also Read | Weekly Notes

Apart from these, one folk tale author, Lakhminath Brahma, in Bodo language, three novels by Chandrakanth Karadalli (Kannada), Salim Sardar Mulla (Marathi), and Pawan Harchandpuri (Punjabi); one history book by Devika Cariapa in English, and one play by R K Sanahanbi Chanu in Manipuri won the prestigious award.

Eleven books of poetry, including works by Anuj Lugun (Hindi), Sagar Nazir (Kashmiri), Anuja Akathoottu (Malayalam); six of short stories by authors, including Tanuj Solanki (English), Ajay Soni (Gujarati), Keerti Parihar (Rajasthani); five novels by Moumita (Bengali), and Salman Abdus Samad (Urdu) among others won the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2019. The winners of both the awards will receive a casket containing an engraved copper plaque and a cheque of Rs 50,000.