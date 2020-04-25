national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
UPDATED: April 26, 2020, 12:06 AM

Sanjay Kothari is new CVC

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 26, 2020, 12:06 AM

Sanjay Kothari, the secretary to the president, was on Saturday appointed the Central Vigilance Commissioner, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique.

The post of the chief of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), the country’s anti-corruption watchdog, was lying vacant since June last year after K V Chowdary completed his tenure.

“At a ceremony held today at 1030 hrs at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Sanjay Kothari was sworn in as the Central Vigilance Commissioner,” the communique said. Kothari, 63, made and subscribed the oath of his office before the president, it said.

