Saroj Khan dies after brief illness

File Photo of Saroj Khan/GK

Choreographer Saroj Khan, the feisty ‘Masterji’ of Bollywood who stormed into a largely male bastion with her dance moves in numbers like “Dhak Dhak”, “Hawa Hawaii” and “Ek Do Teen”, died following a cardiac arrest at a hospital here early Friday. She was 71.

The three-time National Award winner had been admitted to the Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra on June 20 after she complained of breathing issues. She tested negative for COVID-19.

Khan made the career of many a star in the 1980s and 1990s, is survived by her son Raju and daughter Sukaina.

“She passed away after a cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital,” Khan’s nephew Manish Jagwani told PTI.

Khan, who was only three when she first entered the film industry as a child artiste, was buried at a cemetery in suburban Malad.

