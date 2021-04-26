national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 27, 2021, 1:22 AM

SC advances summer vacation

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 27, 2021, 1:22 AM
File Photo
File Photo

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to advance its summer vacation, which will now commence from May 8 in view of sudden surge in COVID-19 cases. 

Chief Justice N V Ramana on his first working day held an “emergent meeting” with bar bodies including Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association (SCAORA) and Bar Council of India to take stalk of rising COVID situation. 

Trending News

Healthcare institutes rue delay in payments under Sehat scheme

Education Deptt proposes massive infra upgradation in Govt schools

GK File/Aman Farooq

Teachers continue to test positive

Representational Image

9 shops sealed in Tangmarg

Senior advocate and SCBA president Vikas Singh said that “it has been decided in the emergent meeting that instead of May 14, the Summer Vacation will now commence from May 8 and would end on June 27”.

Related News