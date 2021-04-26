SC advances summer vacation

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to advance its summer vacation, which will now commence from May 8 in view of sudden surge in COVID-19 cases.

Chief Justice N V Ramana on his first working day held an “emergent meeting” with bar bodies including Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association (SCAORA) and Bar Council of India to take stalk of rising COVID situation.

Senior advocate and SCBA president Vikas Singh said that “it has been decided in the emergent meeting that instead of May 14, the Summer Vacation will now commence from May 8 and would end on June 27”.