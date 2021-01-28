SC completes 71 years of functioning

The Supreme Court, which on Thursday completed 71 years of its functioning, said it faced one of the major and unprecedented challenges in 2020 due to the wide spread of highly contagious coronavirus while ensuring that the access to justice remained unabated and unhindered.

The top court, which had held its inaugural sitting on January 28, 1950, came out with an official statement on the occasion and said it has been protecting rights and liberties of citizens while upholding the rule of law and the constitutional values.

“In all these years the Apex Court under the mandate given to it by the Constitution of India has relentlessly marched towards ensuring the protection of rights and liberties of the citizens, upholding rule of law and the Constitutional Values.

“The Supreme Court was faced with various challenges in its journey, but it remained committed to its duties and ensured that the access to justice remains unhindered,” the statement said.