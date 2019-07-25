SC directs provision of better medical facilities to retired justices

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked all states and Union Territories to comply within six weeks with its direction to provide uniform medical facilities to retired high court chief justices and judges at par with the sitting judges.

The apex court directed states and Union Territories to provide reimbursement to former high court chief justices, judges and their dependent family members for medical treatment in private hospital without prior approval of the concerned government.

The court also warned that if its directions are not followed then Chief Secretaries would have to appear in person before the court to provide an explanation.

The order came when Amicus Curiae Pravin Parekh informed the court that majority of the states had failed to comply with its order to provide cashless transaction facility and better medical facilities to retired justices.

The Supreme Court also directed the states to provide “cashless facility” to the former high court judges and their dependent family members. The bench was hearing the plea filed by retired Justice V.K. Dave, who is also President of the Association of Retired Judges of the apex court and high courts, and sought a direction to implement the Supreme Court’s order with respect to providing cashless transaction and better medical facilities to retired judges.