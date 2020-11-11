national, Today's Paper
SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami

High-profile TV journalist Arnab Goswami on Wednesday walked out of Taloja jail in adjoining Raigad district, hours after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in a two-year-old abetment to suicide case.

Goswami came out of the jail around 8.30 pm and waved to people assembled outside from the vehicle carrying him, and thanked the Supreme Court for granting him interim bail.

