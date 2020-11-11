SC grants interim bail to Arnab Goswami

High-profile TV journalist Arnab Goswami on Wednesday walked out of Taloja jail in adjoining Raigad district, hours after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in a two-year-old abetment to suicide case.

Goswami came out of the jail around 8.30 pm and waved to people assembled outside from the vehicle carrying him, and thanked the Supreme Court for granting him interim bail.

Goswami, who was shifted to Taloja central jail on Sunday morning from a makeshift quarantine centre in Alibaug, flashed the victory sign and said, “this is the victory of the people of India.” Goswami and two others were arrested on November 4 by Raigad police in connection with the suicide of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018.