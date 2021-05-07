SC notifies vacation benches to hear urgent cases during summer vacation

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a circular notifying the vacation benches which will hear “extremely urgent miscellaneous matters” during the summer vacation from May 10 to June 27.

“Under Rule 6 of Order II of the Supreme Court Rules, 2013, the Chief Justice of India has nominated the following Division Benches for hearing extremely urgent miscellaneous matters during the Summer Vacation for the period (First Part) from May 10, 2021 to May 25, 2021,” said the notification.

The circular deals about the benches which would conduct hearing between May 10 to 25, during the first part of the vacation. “Constitution of the Benches for the Second and Third Part of Vacation i.e. from May 26, 2021 to June 10, 2021 and June 11, 2021 to June 27, 2021 respectively would be notified later,” it added.

The first week of the vacation from May 10 to May 16 will have the following two benches: Justices U.U. Lalit and B.R. Gavai, and Justices Vineet Saran and Dinesh Maheshwari. The two division benches will conduct hearing through video conferencing mode on two days in a week i.e. on Tuesday and Friday.

During the summer vacation, the registry will remain open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for all the officers and staff members of the registry except Group-C (non-clerical) staff in whose case, timings will be from 9.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. on all the days except Saturdays (other than June 26), Sundays and holidays when it shall remain closed.

The directions have been passed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana in order to meet the demand of justice and for hearing of matters of extremely urgent nature during the rescheduled summer vacation.