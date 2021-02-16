national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 16, 2021, 11:56 PM

SC registers contempt case against Rajdeep Sardesai for his tweets

The young author said her personal experience in life has played a major role in her writing the book and has been somewhat reflected in the protagonist Rehmat as well.

'Two And A Half': Srinagar girl pens debut novel to revive Kashmiri folklore

“A medical luminary, Dr Rasheed graduated from GMC Srinagar and after completing his postgraduation joined SKIMS Medical College and became head of Pathology department.”

DAK condoles demise of Dr Abdul Rasheed

Acting on specific information of terrorist movement, Awantipora Police along with 42 RR and 180 BN CRPF launched search operation in village Batagund and Dadsara Tral.

Three Hizb associates arrested in Tral, IED material recovered: Police

One-way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

The Supreme Court has registered a suo motu contempt case against journalist Rajdeep Sardesai for his tweets.

The case was registered following a petition filed by Aastha Khurana through advocate Om Prakash Parihar under Article 129 of the Constitution to the Chief Justice of India for initiating contempt proceedings against Sardesai. On September 17, 2020, Attorney General K K Venugopal had declined his consent to initiate contempt action against Sardesai for the same set of tweets. The petition was filed on February 9 and it was registered as suo motu case on February 13.

