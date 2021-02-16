SC registers contempt case against Rajdeep Sardesai for his tweets

The Supreme Court has registered a suo motu contempt case against journalist Rajdeep Sardesai for his tweets.

The case was registered following a petition filed by Aastha Khurana through advocate Om Prakash Parihar under Article 129 of the Constitution to the Chief Justice of India for initiating contempt proceedings against Sardesai. On September 17, 2020, Attorney General K K Venugopal had declined his consent to initiate contempt action against Sardesai for the same set of tweets. The petition was filed on February 9 and it was registered as suo motu case on February 13.