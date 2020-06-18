SC stays historic Puri's Rath Yatra due to COVID19 pandemic

The Supreme Court Thursday stayed this year’s Puri Rath Yatra, which is attended by lakhs of people from across the world and was to start from June 23, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and said “Lord Jagannath won’t forgive us if we allow” it.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices Dineesh Maheshwari and A S Bopanna said that in the interest of public health and safety of citizens, this year’s Rath Yatra at Puri in Odisha can’t be allowed.

“Lord Jagannath won’t forgive us if we allow this year’s RathYatra to go on”, CJI Bobde said, adding that as such a huge gathering can’t take place during the pandemic.

The bench asked the Odisha government not to allow the yatra or pilgrimage procession and the related activities anywhere in the state to avoid the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). While the Rath Yatra festival, held over 10-12 days with lakhs of people participating, was scheduled for June 23, the ‘Bahuda Jatra’ (return car festival) was fixed for July 1.