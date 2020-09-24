SC to take up on Sep 28 plea seeking postponement of UPSC exams

The Supreme Court Thursday said it would take up on September 28 a plea seeking postponement of civil services 2020 examinations in view of alarming spurt of COVID-19 pandemic and floods.

Without issuing notice, a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Sanjiv Khanna agreed to hear the matter and granted liberty to the petitioner to serve advance copy of the petition on the Standing Counsel for the Union Public Service Commission as well as on the Standing Counsel for the Central Agency representing Union of India through email/online. Earlier in the day after the hearing, advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, appearing for the petitioners, had told media that notices have been issued to respondents for their response. The petitioners have sought postponement of the Civil Services Exam for two to three months, so that the flood/ incessant rains go away and COVID-19 curve flattens.