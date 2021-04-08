Schemes of 2 Central Ministries converged

In a move aimed at optimising the utilisation of resources and maximising the benefits to the masses, Centre’s key ministries — Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) and Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) — have decided to converge their various schemes to support Self-Help Group (SHG) entrepreneurs in food processing.

The convergence between the two Ministries is specifically focussed on the Centrally sponsored Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PM-FME) scheme — an all-India scheme to be implemented over a period of five years from 2020-21 to 2024-25 with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore.

In further support to the food processing industries, the PM-FME scheme was launched by MoRD on June 29 last year — a scheme which is part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM-FME targets to provide financial, technical and business support for upgradation of existing micro food processing enterprises that connect with masses. Under the convergence process, both MoFPI and Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana — National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM) of the Rural Development Ministry agreed to work together on implementation of PM-FME to support Self-Help Group (SHG) entrepreneurs in food processing. “Of all the components of the scheme, both Ministries decided to work closely on the component of providing seed capital support to SHG members,” stated the document.