Sharda University holds 4th Convocation

Sharda University organized its fourth convocation which was attended by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Union, Meghalaya CM Cornad Sangma, VHP Patron Dinesh Chandra, Chancellor PK Gupta of Sharda University and others.

According to a statement by the university, the Union education minister congratulated the passing students and said that this moment is one of the memorable moments in their lives. He congratulated Sharda University and Chancellor PK Gupta for achieving rank in NIRF. The Education Minister said that he is happy to know that more than 2000 students from 56 countries study in this university. Sangma lauded the outstanding performance of the students and efforts of all involved in taking this institution to high levels of eminence.

PK Gupta Chancellor Sharda University said that he is in favor of professional education which requires passion rather than hard work. “If someone is determined to become something, he will believe it only after achieving success. There is no shortage of funds in the education of meritorious children. We pay a lot of attention to girls scholarships. I believe that educating a girl student awakens education around her,” he said.

At the function, the education minister gave degrees to the students. On this occasion, 3593 undergraduates and 1203 post graduates were awarded virtually. 30 doctoral degrees and gold medalists were awarded during the convocation ceremony. A total of 26 students received gold medals. 6 students were awarded the Chancellor’s Medal. 3 students received the Chancellor’s Medal.