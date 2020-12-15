'Shocking': SC notes Gujarat got Rs 90 cr 'mask' fines but Covid rules lax

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed shock after learning the Gujarat government has collected around Rs 90 crore in fines for not wearing face masks, yet it was not able to enforce the guidelines on Covid-19-appropriate behaviour.

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan and comprising Justices R Subhash Reddy and M. R. Shah told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, what about implementation of mask wearing protocol and social distancing measures, but he replied that only fine can be a deterrent.

Justice Bhushan said crores have been collected as fines and cited Gujarat has collected Rs 80-90 crore as fines. “Isn’t it shocking?” he asked. Mehta replied Rs 500 fine was not enough to be a deterrent.

The top court also asked the Centre to give a break to doctors who are continuously engaged in hospital duties amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The observation from the top court came during the hearing of a suomotu case on proper treatment of Covid-19 patients and dignified handling of dead bodies in hospitals.