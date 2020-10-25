Editor's Picks, national, Today's Paper
GK News Network
New Delhi,
UPDATED: October 25, 2020, 11:36 PM

Sikhs of J&K will get minority status soon: Union minister

GK News Network
New Delhi,
UPDATED: October 25, 2020, 11:36 PM

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that Sikhs of Jammu and Kashmir will soon get minority status.

According to a statement, the Union minister told this to Baldev Singh Raina, Chairman Peaks Group and Chairman All Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee-Kashmir, who called on him at his office here.

Trending News
File Photo of Omar Abdullah

Please don't presume what SC will say on restoration of Article 370: Omar takes swipe at Prasad

Sr Doctors of Animal Husbandry Department seek promotions

PDP condoles demise of Laigaroo's uncle

PDP greets people on Dussehra

Raina demanded the inclusion of Punjabi language as official language in J&K which has been excluded. The statement said Raina also urged Union minister to interven in providing government jobs for the Sikhs of J&K and reserve two seats in Tral and Baramulla in Assembly.

Related News