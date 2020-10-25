Sikhs of J&K will get minority status soon: Union minister

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that Sikhs of Jammu and Kashmir will soon get minority status.

According to a statement, the Union minister told this to Baldev Singh Raina, Chairman Peaks Group and Chairman All Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee-Kashmir, who called on him at his office here.

Raina demanded the inclusion of Punjabi language as official language in J&K which has been excluded. The statement said Raina also urged Union minister to interven in providing government jobs for the Sikhs of J&K and reserve two seats in Tral and Baramulla in Assembly.