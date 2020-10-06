Single-day spike of 61,267 infections in India

The daily spike in coronavirus infections dropped below 65,000 on Tuesday and the total recoveries surpassed 56 lakh improving the recovery rate to 84.70 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said.

It, however, added that 61,267 new infections pushed the caseload to 66,85,082.

The death toll climbed to 1,03,569 with 884 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

The total recoveries have surged to 56,62,490 while there are 9,19,023 active cases in the country which comprises 13.75 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.55 per cent. According to ICMR, a total of 8,10,71,797 samples have been tested up to October 5 with 10,89,403 samples being tested on Monday.