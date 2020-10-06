national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: October 7, 2020, 12:34 AM

Single-day spike of 61,267 infections in India

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: October 7, 2020, 12:34 AM
File Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK
File Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

The daily spike in coronavirus infections dropped below 65,000 on Tuesday and the total recoveries surpassed 56 lakh improving the recovery rate to 84.70 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said.

It, however, added that 61,267 new infections pushed the caseload to 66,85,082.

Trending News
Representational Pic

J-K records 621 fresh cases of COVID-19

Representational Pic

Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara tests positive for Covid 19

File Photo

Indo-Pak Armies trade fire along LoC in Uri

File Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

Ladakh records 79 new COVID-19 cases; 50 patients cured

The death toll climbed to 1,03,569 with 884 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

The total recoveries have surged to 56,62,490 while there are 9,19,023 active cases in the country which comprises 13.75 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.55 per cent. According to ICMR, a total of 8,10,71,797 samples have been tested up to October 5 with 10,89,403 samples being tested on Monday.

Related News