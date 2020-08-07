Sinha's appointment will pave way for resumption of political process: Madhav

BJP national General Secretary Ram Madhav Friday hinted that appointment of Manoj Sinha as new Lt Governor will pave way for resumption of political process in J&K.

Madhav said replacement of GC Murmu should not be seen as “bureaucratic versus political” issue. “There was a need of some person with political acumen at helm who will pave way for carrying out political activities in J&K,” said Madhav. “He (Sinha) is a political figure who had served several ministries during Modi’s 1.0 rule. He can better understand the need of political exercise,” Madhav said. He said Sinha will carry forward the mission of his predecessors to its logical conclusion. “His appointment will provide comfort to local politics as BJP also wishes political process to resume in J&K,” said Madhav. “Once process of delimitation will culminate, the reins of local government will be handed over to local politicians.”

“I am surprised why political leaders don’t resume political activities in J&K when they are roaming in New Delhi, using Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp. They have been released months back,” the BJP leader said. “What has stopped them from taking forward political activities?” Lashing out on mainstream political parties over fanning trouble on Article 370, Madhav said every citizen of the country including people of J&K have “accepted” the abrogation of the constitutional provision. Hitting out to mainstream political parties who were demanding restoration of special status of J&K, Madhav said “they should join Hurriyat.” He urged the political parties to represent people in true sense and speak on developmental issues instead of issuing threats of resistance and stone pelting.