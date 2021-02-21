Sino-India disengagement process in Ladakh complete: Rajnath

The disengagement process by India and China in eastern Ladakh is ‘complete’ after nine rounds of diplomatic and military level talks between the two neighbours, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said here on Sunday.

Addressing a state conference of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in this town in western Tamil Nadu ahead of the assembly polls likely in the next two months,, he pitched strongly for the BJP-AIADMK alliance.

Speaking about the border stand-off, the Defence Minister said after nine rounds of diplomatic and military level talks between India and China, a solution had been found, referring to the mutually agreed disengagement process in eastern Ladakh.

Troops and weapons have been withdrawn from the north and south banks of Pangong lake in that area.

“After nine rounds of military and diplomatic dialogue, the disengagement process is complete. But unfortunately the Congress is doubting Indian army’s bravery…. Isn’t it insulting to the soldiers who do the supreme sacrifice,” he said. India will not allow any country to take “unilateral action” on its border and it will pay any cost to thwart such attempts, Singh asserted.