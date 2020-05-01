Solidarity with Corona Warriors | IAF to conduct flypast from Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday

This Sunday, all three services of the Indian armed forces will show solidarity with Corona warriors with the IAF carrying out a fly past and showing petals, Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Bipin Rawat announced here on Friday.

“The Air Force will conduct a flypast from Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram and another one starting from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat. It will include both transport and fighter aircraft,” he said at a press conference, along with the three service chiefs.

The CDS added that the Indian Army and the Indian Navy too will join in.

The Army will conduct band displays along some of the Covid-19 hospitals in almost every district of the country, he said, adding that the Indian Navy will also be displaying their formation on the sea to express solidarity with the frontline workers.

The armed forces will also lay wreath at the police memorial on May 3 to exhibit support for the police forces, he added.

CDS Rawat hailed the frontline healthcare workers at this juncture when India is battling with the Covid-19 outbreak.

“On behalf of armed forces, we want to thank all Covid-19 warriors,” he said, expressing his gratitude to the doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, police, home guards alike. India on Friday announced the extension of its current lockdown by another two weeks.