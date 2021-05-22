national, Today's Paper
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 23, 2021, 2:23 AM

Sonia writes to PM over scarcity of black fungus drugs

IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: May 23, 2021, 2:23 AM
File Photo of Sonia Gandhi
After the government asked the states to declare Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) an epidemic, Congress Parliamentary party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the scarcity of Liposomal Amphotericin-B injection and the disease not being covered under Ayushman Bharat scheme.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Sonia Gandhi said, “The government has asked the states to declare Mucormycosis an Epidemic under the Epidemic Diseases Act. This means that there must be adequate production and assured supply of essential medicines to treat it and cost free patient care for those in need of treatment.”

