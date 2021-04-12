Sputnik V recommended for approval

An expert panel of India’s central drug authority has recommended granting approval to Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V for restricted emergency use with certain conditions, paving the way for a third vaccine to be available in the country, sources said on Monday.

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) on Monday deliberated upon the application of Dr Reddy’s Laboratories seeking emergency use authorisation for Sputnik V.

“After detailed deliberation for grant of permission for restricted use in emergency situations subject to various regulatory provisions,” a source said.

The recommendations have been sent to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for final approval.

If approved, it will be the third COVID-19 vaccine to be available in India after Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, being manufactured by Serum Institute of India in Pune.