States, UTs asked to give vax Dose 1 to frontliners by March 6

The Union Health Ministry has directed states and Union Territories to conclude the first dose administration of all frontline workers by March 6, officials said on Tuesday.

Ministry officials said that they have communicated to all the states and Union Territories that vaccination for all frontline workers must be scheduled once by March 1. The states and UTs are further directed to conclude mop-up rounds latest by March 6.

States and UTs were told that they must schedule vaccination for all the healthcare workers listed in the CoWIN application by March 1. Further, they have been asked that all frontline workers must be given the opportunity of mop-up rounds by March 6.Earlier, the Health Ministry had asked all states and UTs to complete the administration of the first dose of Covid vaccines to their healthcare workers by February 20 and conclude mop-up round by February 24.