States, UTs to get 46L more vax doses in 3 days

The Central government has so far provided more than 17,56,20,810 vaccine doses to States and Union Territories (UTs) “free of cost”, and has planned to provide additional over 46 lakh doses within next three days.

A total of 46,61,960Covid vaccine doses will be received in addition by the States and UTs within the next 3 days, Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

More than 72 lakh Covid vaccine doses (72,42,014) are still available with the States and UTs to be administered. States with negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to armed forces.