'Stone pelting incidents declined in Kashmir'

The stone pelting incidents have declined in 2019 so far, compared to the number of incidents during the corresponding period last year in Kashmir, Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy said in a written reply to question in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

According to the PIB: “Pursuant to the Government policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism, the State Government has taken stringent action to deal with stone pelting, including identification and arrest of stone pelters and instigators of such acts under relevant laws”.

It also reported that the number of incidents of stone pelting and arrests made in Jammu and Kashmir during the last three years has declined.

In year 2016, 2,653 stone pelting incidents were reported, during which 10,571 youth were arrested and 276 persons were sent to jail.

Similarly, in the year 2017, 1412 stone pelting incidents were reported and 2,838 youth were arrested, 63 youth were sent to jail.

In 2018; 1,458 stone pelting cases were reported so far. 3,797 youth were arrested in these incidents and 65 have been sent to jail.

“The Government has also constituted a Joint Monitoring Committee involving all concerned agencies at the central level and a Multi Disciplinary Terror Monitoring Group (TMG) at the State level for sustained action against terror funding,” PIB reported.