Stone-pelting incidents in Kashmir reduced drastically: DG CRPF

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday said 226 militants were killed during operations in Jammu and Kashmir since 2020, while 296 were apprehended.

CRPF Director General (DG) Kuldiep Singh said stone-pelting incidents in the Kashmir Valley have “reduced drastically”, although they have not stopped completely.

The stone-pelting incidents have now been reduced to 10 per cent of what it used to be earlier, he said while addressing a press conference on the eve of the forces’ 82nd anniversary.

“In Jammu and Kashmir, where the force works in close coordination with the state police and the Indian Army, 215 terrorists were neutralised in 2020 and 11 terrorists were killed this year,” Singh said. Singh said the CRPF recovered 378 arms and 41 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), while 275 encounters/attacks took place during the same time period. The DG said normalcy has been restored to a large extent in Jammu and Kashmir.