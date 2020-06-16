Supreme Court says COVID19 situation worse with each passing day

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said the COVID-19 situation in the country is getting only worse and it is not getting any better.

A bench headed by Justice Rohinton Nariman and comprising Justices Navin Sinha and B.R. Gavai observed that the COVID-19 situation in the country is worsening. The remarks were made by the bench while dealing with a matter related to the parole of a businessman Jagjit Singh Chahal from Punjab who is accused in the Jagdish Bhola drug case.

The bench noted that it does not make sense to send someone back in an overcrowded jail, when he can be out on parole. The top court granted parole to Chahal till the pendency of his appeal in the High Court. The apex court on March 23, had directed all states and Union Territories to constitute a high-level committee to examine giving parole or interim bail to prisoners and undertrial for offences entailing up to seven-year jail term. The direction was issued as a measure to decongest prisons.