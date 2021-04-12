Sushil Chandra appointed next Chief Election Commissioner

Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra was on Monday appointed as the next Chief Election Commissioner, the Law Ministry said.

According to a notification issued by the Legislative Department of the ministry, Chandra will assume charge on April 13.

Incumbent Sunil Arora demitted office on Monday.

“In pursuance of clause (2) of Article 324 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint ShriSushil Chandra as the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from the 13th April, 2021,” the notification read.

Chandra was appointed as an election commissioner on February 14, 2019, ahead of the LokSabha elections.

He would demit office on May 14, 2022.

Under him, the Election Commission (EC) would hold assembly polls in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

The term of the assemblies of Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Punjab ends on various dates in March next year.

The term of the Uttar Pradesh assembly ends on May 14 next year.

New assemblies have to be constituted before their five year term ends.

Chandra was the chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes before he joined the EC.

Chandra, an IIT graduate, is a 1980-batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax cadre).

He is also an ex-officio member of the Delimitation Commission tasked to redraw the assembly constituencies of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir has provision for a legislature. At present it is under central rule.