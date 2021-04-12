national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 13, 2021, 2:18 AM

Sushil Chandra appointed next Chief Election Commissioner

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: April 13, 2021, 2:18 AM

Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra was on Monday appointed as the next Chief Election Commissioner, the Law Ministry said.

According to a notification issued by the Legislative Department of the ministry, Chandra will assume charge on April 13.

Trending News

Bukhari condoles demise of mother of Syed Tauqeer Ahmad

Manoj Sinha/GK File Photo/Mir Imran

LG gives direction to allow prayers during Corona curfew in Ramadan period

Asian Parliamentary Debate Competition 2021 starts at KU's School of Law

Greater Kashmir

Audition for local artists concludes at Handwara

Incumbent Sunil Arora demitted office on Monday.

“In pursuance of clause (2) of Article 324 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint ShriSushil Chandra as the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from the 13th April, 2021,” the notification read.

Chandra was appointed as an election commissioner on February 14, 2019, ahead of the LokSabha elections.

Latest News

Bukhari condoles demise of mother of Syed Tauqeer Ahmad

J&K Govt assures Centre about providing piped drinking water to all by September 2022

Representational Image. Source: Picpedia

Immune-boosting drug helps before lung cancer surgery

File photo : Aman Farooq/Gk

Novel personalised cancer vaccine safe: Study

He would demit office on May 14, 2022.

Under him, the Election Commission (EC) would hold assembly polls in Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

The term of the assemblies of Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Punjab ends on various dates in March next year.

The term of the Uttar Pradesh assembly ends on May 14 next year. 

New assemblies have to be constituted before their five year term ends.

Chandra was the chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes before he joined the EC.

Chandra, an IIT graduate, is a 1980-batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax cadre).

He is also an ex-officio member of the Delimitation Commission tasked to redraw the assembly constituencies of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir has provision for a legislature. At present it is under central rule.

Related News