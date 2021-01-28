Suspension of international passenger flights extended

national, Today's Paper
The coronavirus-induced suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till February 28, aviation regulator DGCA said on Thursday.

“However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation added. The DGCA circular also said that the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by it.

