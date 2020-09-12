Swami Agnivesh, a defender of democratic values: Jamaat-e-Islami Hind

President Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) Syed Sadatullah Husaini has expressed his condolence over the demise of renowned human rights activist Swami Agnivesh.

In his condolence message, the JIH President said, “Swami Agnivesh has always played a significant role in safeguarding democratic values, strengthening communal harmony and fighting communal forces in the country. Besides, he has been active throughout his life, fighting for the rights of bonded laborers, campaigning against child labour and drugs, and defending the human rights.”

Remembering his contributions, the JIH chief said, “Swamiji has been an important part of various campaigns for the last 30 years with us and justice-loving people of the country. After the demolition of the Babri Masjid, leaders of different religions formed the ‘Dharmik Jan Morcha’. Jamaat-e-Islami Hind and its leaders were also part of the Morcha and Swami Agnivesh was also actively involved, representing the Arya Samaj. In the same period, Forum for Democracy and Communal Amity (FDCA) was also formed. He was one of the founders of the forum. The purpose of the FDCA is to promote democratic values in the country.”

Referring to his personal relations with him, the Jamaat President said that 18 years ago, he was part of a delegation with Swami Agnivesh that visited Gujarat for several days to restore law and order after the riots. He said, “after that, Swamiji continued to be with us in various meetings, conferences and campaigns and actively cooperated with us everywhere in the struggle for fostering communal harmony and restoring law and order and eliminating certain moral evils.”

“He was subjected not only to verbal opposition by the communal elements but also physical attacks and violence. But till last, he stood firm on his principles and was always concerned about the growing communal hatred and fascist tendencies in the country,” the Jamaat President added.