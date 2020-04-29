national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
April 30, 2020

T S Tirumurti appointed India's Permanent Representative to UN

Diplomat T S Tirumurti, currently serving as Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, was on Wednesday appointed as India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

A 1985-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Tirumurti succeeds Syed Akbaruddin who is credited with effectively presenting India’s position on a range of crucial issues at the global body’s headquarters in New York for last several years.

Akbaruddin has been serving as India’s Permanent Representative at the UN since January 2016. He is due for retirement shortly.

