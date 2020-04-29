TablighiJamaat asks its COVID19 cured members to donate plasma

TablighiJamaat members, who got cured of COVID-19, have been asked by their organisation to donate their plasma for treatment of other coronavirus-infected patients, a move that the outfit thinks will help it shed its “villain” tag.

“MaulanaSaad, in an open letter on April 21 to all Jamaatis who have recovered from the coronavirus (infection), has appealed them to donate their plasma to help others. The message has reached all the members,” MaulanaAnees Ahmad Nadvi, the manager of TablighiJamaat’sLucknow branch, told PTI on Wednesday.

“As per the Health Department data, over 50 per cent of corona patients are Jamaatis. Among them those who have recovered are being contacted and all of them are ready to donate their plasma,” claimed Nadvi.

“We have till now contacted 400 Jamaatis. In the entire country, those who have recovered are also giving their plasma. Markaz has given instructions that no one should be left from donating plasma,” he said.

“Jamaatis are not doing any favour to anyone by giving their plasma. This is a humanitarian step. This is true that Jamaatis are being presented as villains after coronavirus spread, but MaulanaSaad has asked us to forgive those doing this,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh Surveillance Officer, DrVikasenduAgarwal, said all those who have recovered from coronavirus, including Jamaatis, were being contacted for plasma donation, but the move has been suspended after the Centre’s statement on the issue.

Refusing to divulge the number of cured Jamaatis, he said “We were contacting them. They are not different from us. We were contacting all our patients and asking them that they could donate if they find it appropriate, as it would help other patients.”

“All of those contacted by us are ready for giving plasma,” he said.