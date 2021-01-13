Tejas jet deal gets nod

India on Wednesday approved a much-awaited deal worth Rs 48,000 crore to procure 83 indigenously-developed Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas for the Indian Air Force.

The decision to procure the fleet was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister NarendraModi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said.

“The CCS chaired by PM Sh.@narendramodi today approved the largest indigenous defence procurement deal worth about (Rs) 48,000 crores to strengthen IAF’s fleet of homegrown fighter jet ‘LCA-Tejas’. This deal will be a game changer for self reliance in the Indian defence manufacturing,” Singh tweeted.