Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 15, 2021, 11:18 PM

Toolkit case | After Disha's arrest, Police look for Mumbai lawyer, Pune engineer

Representational Image
A Mumbai lawyer and a Beed engineer joined arrested climate activist Disha Ravi in creating a protest toolkit backing the farmers’ agitation with the aim of “tarnishing the image of India” and collaborated with pro-Khalistani elements, Delhi Police officials said on Monday.

Non-bailable warrants have been issued against lawyer Nikita Jacob and engineer Shantanu, who are absconding. On January 11, 15 days ahead of the Republic Day violence in the national capital, the two attended a Zoom meeting organised by pro-Khalistani group Poetic Justice Foundation, said Joint Commissioner of Police (Cyber) PremNath.

The meeting decided the modalities to create the toolkit titled “Global Farmer Strike” and “Global Day of Action, 26 January”, Nath said at a press conference. Ravi, Jacob and Shantanu created the toolkit and sent it to others, officials alleged as a fierce political debate broke out between the opposition and and the ruling BJP over the action against 21-year-old Ravi in the case related to the “toolkit Google doc”, which came to light when it was shared by global climate campaigner Greta Thunberg.

