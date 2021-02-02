national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 3, 2021, 12:19 AM

'Tourist arrivals in JK declined after Aug 2019'

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 3, 2021, 12:19 AM
Representational Photo
File Photo

Tourist arrivals in Jammu and Kashmir has declined since the revocation of the erstwhile state’s special status, Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel informed Parliament on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a query in RajyaSabha, he said 84,326 tourists visited Kashmir since August 5, 2019 while 87,94,837 visited Jammu and 1,00931 tourists visited Ladakh.

Trending News
File Photo

DDC Chairperson Election: Close contest between PAGD and Apni Party in south Kashmir's Shopian

Hakeem Yaseen calls on LG Sinha

Div Com reviews progress on AIIMS, Bakhshi Stadium, other major projects

3 OGWs arrested in Hajin: Police

The total number of pilgrims/tourists who visited Jammu since August 2019 is 76,80,775.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre revoked the special status, or limited autonomy, granted under Article 370 of the Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir.

“Since, August, 5, 2019, the number of tourist arrivals in Jammu & Kashmir declined. The impact was felt more severely in Kashmir valley than in the Jammu division. However, the tourist footfall in J&K is gradually increasing since last few months. In respect of handcraft sector, no noticeable job losses in J&K have happened since August 05,2019. The artisans engaged in different handicrafts activities are continuing their job and the government is providing support through different schemes and steps taken by the central government,” Patel said.

Latest News
File Photo

DDC Chairperson Election: Close contest between PAGD and Apni Party in south Kashmir's Shopian

File Photo. Source: Twitter / @KhabreeM

'Flash Mob' to 'Hashtags': Keeping Delhi Police on their toes

174 doctors, 116 nurses, 199 health workers died due to COVID-19: Govt

Centre decides to induct more private sector specialists in govt departments

He also said that the government released a stimulus package of Rs 5.6742 crore as relief in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic for its disbursement among the tourism stakeholders.

The amount of relief which has been disbursed among the stake holders is to the extent of Rs 1,000 per beneficiary per month for a period of three months, he said. He further informed the House that this benefit has further been extended for a period of six months at Rs 1,000 per month and an amount of Rs 618.70 lakh has recently been approved by the government for further release to beneficiaries.

Related News