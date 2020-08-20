national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: August 21, 2020, 12:22 AM

Trai seeks views on broadband speed

Telecom regulator Trai on Thursday invited public views to define broadband speed in various categories for both mobile as well as fixed line services, and sought suggestions on ways to increase the speed in order to meet the objective of the existing policy.

A consultation paper by the regulator in this regard on Thursday follows a request from the Department of Telecommunications in the matter. It aims to promote broadband connectivity in the country and figure out measures to be taken to enhance the broadband speed as envisaged in the National Digital Communications Policy (NDCP) 2018.

“In essence, it appears that DoT is seeking the Authority’s recommendations on — defining fixed and mobile broadband, innovative approaches for infrastructure creation, promoting broadband connectivity, and measures to be taken for enhancing broadband speed,” Trai said in its consultation paper. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has fixed September 21 as the last date for the comments and October 5 for counter-comments.

