national
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: March 23, 2020, 12:42 AM

Trains, metros, inter-state buses suspended till Mar 31

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: March 23, 2020, 12:42 AM
Pic: Mir Imran

All inter-state buses, passenger trains and metro services have been suspended across the country till March 31 while 75 districts where coronavirus cases were reported. The decisions were taken at a high-level meeting of chief secretaries of all states and the cabinet secretary and the principal secretary to the prime minister, officials said on Sunday.

In the meeting, it was decided to suspend all train services till March 31, including suburban rail services. However, goods trains are exempted. All metro rail services were also suspended till March 31, the officials said.

Trending News

Coronavirus: Authorities in Kashmir enforce lockdown

Year on, contractors await Rs 90 cr payments from power deptt

NC expresses concern over plight of students stranded outside J&K

Mitigate sufferings of people hit by restrictions: G H Mir

The railways announced suspension of all its 13,523 passenger trains from March 22 midnight to March 31 midnight and said only goods trains will run during the said period. The suspensions also include all suburban train services.

Related News