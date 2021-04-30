national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
Noida,
UPDATED: May 1, 2021, 1:05 AM

TV journalist Rohit Sardana dies of COVID

Press Trust of India
Noida,
UPDATED: May 1, 2021, 1:05 AM
Sardana was a recipient of the 2018 Ganesh Vidyarthi Puraskar Award. Image source: Twitter/ @Rohitsardana77
Sardana was a recipient of the 2018 Ganesh Vidyarthi Puraskar Award. Image source: Twitter/ @Rohitsardana77

Television journalist Rohit Sardana died here of cardiac arrest on Friday, days after he tested positive for COVID-19, according to his channel AajTak.  He was 41.Sardana, who was an executive editor and TV news anchor with AajTak of the India Today Group, is survived by his wife, two daughters and parents. He was admitted to a private hospital here after he tested positive for coronavirus.

His last rites will take place in his hometown of Kurukshetra in Haryana, according to his colleagues.”We are all shocked by the death of our colleague and friend, RohitSardana. This incomparable loss cannot be expressed in words. We express our condolences to his family in this hour of grief,” AajTak tweeted in Hindi.

Trending News
File Photo of Imran Nabi Dar

NC welcomes HC's quashing of vehicle re-registration circular

Representational file photo

Potholes turn Baramulla highway into a 'cesspool'

File Photo [GK/ Aman Farooq]

Shopian gets 115 oxygen-supported beds

Screenshot of ayushman bharat website

Amid COVID-19, pendency of health cards creates problems for patients

A similar message was posted by India Today channel in English. “The untimely loss of our dear colleague and friend RohitSardana has left us in shock. No words can explain the irreparable loss and void that he leaves behind. Let us join in silence to give strength to the family,” India Today said in a tweet.

Condoling his death, Prime Minister NarendraModi said, “RohitSardana left us too soon. Full of energy, passionate about India’s progress and a kind hearted soul, Rohit will be missed by many people. His untimely demise has left a huge void in the media world. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Delhi Chief Minister ArvindKejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia also condoled the death of Sardana. News director of AajTak and India Today Rahul Kanwal said his newsroom was in “deep shock” and remembered Sardana as a “sharp young anchor” who never “flinched from asking questions”.  “RohitSardana was the sharpest young anchor I have met. Superb command over Hindi, brilliant with his turn of the phrase, precise questions, clear in his thinking, loved by the masses, warm and humble off the screen, he was destined for great things.

Latest News

Bihar Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Singh passes away

File Image of Joe Biden. Image Source Wikimedia Commons

Biden administration working to expand oxygen supply chain in India: USAID official

Photo: @rajnathsingh/Twitter

COVID19: Rajnath grants emergency financial powers to armed forces

Representational Photo

India records over 66 lakh COVID cases in April, highest since pandemic broke out

Our newsroom is in deep shock,” Kanwal tweeted. “Rohit had greater conviction than most. For many, a right leaning world view is an acquired fad, a means of cultivating popularity. Rohit’s views were deeply held & strongly articulated. But he wasn’t an andhbhakt& never flinched from asking questions. That’s why he was special,” he said.

Related News