national, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: March 12, 2021, 12:24 AM

TV prices to go up from April as open-cell panels get costlier in global markets

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: March 12, 2021, 12:24 AM
Representational Photo

Prices of LED TVs are set to rise further from April as the cost of open-cell panels has gone up in the global markets by up to 35 per cent in the past one month.

Brands including Panasonic, Haier and Thomson are considering to increase prices from April this year, while some like LG have already raised prices due to hike in prices of open-cell.

Trending News
File Photo

Search operation underway in south Kashmir's Shopian

Srinagar had 3.8, Pahalgam minus 0.7 and Gulmarg minus 2.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature of the day. Photo: Aman Farooq/ GK

Amid chill, MeT predicts dry weather in J&K till Sunday

7 militant associates arrested in Shopian: Police

File Pic

Admin failed to handle post-rains situation in Kashmir: Sagar

Panasonic India and South Asia President and CEO Manish Sharma said, “Panel prices are rising continuously and so are the prices of TVs. It is likely that TV prices may increase further by April.”

When being asked about the quantum on increase, he said, “Seeing current trends, it might go up 5-7 per cent more by April.”

Expressing similarly, Haier Appliances India President Eric Braganza said there is no other way than to increase the prices.

Latest News
Photo Courtesy: @AdityaGoswami_/Twitter

Ex-BJP leader Yashwant Sinha joins TMC ahead of West Bengal assembly polls

"We, however, remain watchful of risks in the form of cost push pressure in non-food and non-perishable goods, seasonal upside in food prices in summers and demand-led better pricing power," the report said. [File]

Rising CPI inflation may hurt consumers further in March

File Photo

Search operation underway in south Kashmir's Shopian

Representational Image

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 119 mn

“The prices of open-cell have gone up tremendously and the trends are that it would keep on increasing,” said Braganza adding that “if that continues, we would have to continuously increase prices”.

The open-cell panel is an important part of TV manufacturing and covers around 60 per cent of the unit.

Companies import television panels in an open-cell state, which require further assembling with value addition before being shipped to market for sale.

Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), the brand licensee for French Electronics brand Thomson and US-based brand Kodak, said there is a scarcity of open cell in the market and the prices have almost gone up by three-folds in the past eight months. “From the past eight months, there has been a month-on-month increase in panel prices, we have witnessed more than 350 per cent spike in LED TV panels. Globally, panel market has slowed down. Despite that, there has been an increase of 35 per cent in the past 30 days,” said SPPL Chief Executive Officer Avneet Singh Marwah.

Related News