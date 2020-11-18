Twitter has apologised in writing for 'Ladakh in China' error: Lekhi

Social media giant Twitter has apologised in writing to a key parliamentary panel for wrongly showing Ladakh in China and has promised to correct the error by the month-end, the committee’s chairperson Meenakshi Lekhi said on Wednesday. Twitter’s deposition has come in form of an affidavit signed by Damien Karien, Chief Privacy Officer of Twitter Inc, for wrong geo-tagging of India’s map, Lekhi told PTI.

Last month, the Joint Committee of Parliament on Data Protection Bill had come down heavily on Twitter for showing Ladakh as part of China, saying it amounted to treason and had sought an explanation by the US-based parent of the social media platform in form of an affidavit.

Appearing before the panel, chaired by Lekhi, representatives of Twitter India had “begged apology”, but they were told by the members that it was a criminal offence that questioned the sovereignty of the country and an affidavit must be submitted by Twitter Inc, not by its ‘marketing arm’ Twitter India. “Twitter has now given us a written apology on an affidavit for Ladakh being shown in China,” Lekhi said. “They have apologised for hurting Indian sentiments and have sworn to correct the error by November 30, 2020,” she added. Twitter had come under heavy criticism and faced a backlash from social media users after its geotagging feature displayed “Jammu & Kashmir, the People’s Republic of China” in a live broadcast from Leh’s Hall of Fame, a war memorial for fallen soldiers in the Union Territory of Ladakh.