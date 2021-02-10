Twitter restricts certain accounts within India

Twitter on Wednesday said it has suspended over 500 accounts, and blocked access to several others within India as it partly acceded to a government order to curb spread of misinformation and inflammatory content around farmers’ protests.

Twitter, in a blogpost, said it has not blocked accounts consisting of “news media entities, journalists, activists and politicians” as doing so “would violate their fundamental right to free expression” guaranteed under the country’s law.

The government, however, termed as “unusual” Twitter’s move to publish the blogpost before a slated talks with the IT Secretary on the issue, as sought by the US company.

“Upon the request of Twitter seeking a meeting with the government, the Secretary IT was to engage with senior management of Twitter. In this light, a blog post published prior to this engagement is unusual,” IT Ministry said in its response on Koo, a homegrown social networking platform.

Government will share its response soon, the post on Koo said. Koo is being touted as the homegrown contender to Twitter.

The blogpost by Twitter on Wednesday morning had the microblogging platform emphasising it will continue to advocate for the right of free expression of its users and that it is “actively exploring options under Indian law – both for Twitter and for the accounts that have been impacted”.

The development comes in the backdrop of the government – on February 4 – ordering Twitter to take down 1,178 accounts with links to Pakistan and Khalistan supporters that were spreading misinformation and provocative content related to farmers’ protest.

In all, Twitter has taken action against over 1,000 accounts – 500 as sought by the government and an equal number that were found by the company engaging in platform manipulation and spam.