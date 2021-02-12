national, Today's Paper
IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 12:34 AM

Twitter takes down 90-95% of accounts listed by Govt

IANS
New Delhi,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 12:34 AM

In what could finally end the fortnight-long deadlock between Twitter and the Indian government, the micro-blogging platform has either withheld or suspended at least 90-95 per cent accounts as directed by the IT Ministry in two separate notices, government sources confirmed to IANS on Friday.

Among those whose accounts have been withheld include Sukhram Singh Yadav, a Rajya Sabha member and Samajwadi Party leader, and several politicians from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress.

Trending News

J&K admin warns employees visiting foreign countries without prior approval

Farooq said that the current government is good at making the announcements only as it lacks action. GK Photo

Centre must restore Article 370 as it protected people of J&K: Farooq Abdullah

File Photo

One way traffic from Srinagar on Jammu-Srinagar highway tomorrow

File Photo of Syed Asrar/KNO

Budgam youth dies in road accident in Saudi Arabia

“@MPSukhram’s account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand,” is the message posted on his account to users who access the page from India. This account, however, can be accessed from outside of the country.

The company, facing penal action if does not comply with the directions given by the IT Ministry in three notices to block nearly 1,435 accounts in the wake of the farmers’ protests, had earlier said that it withheld a portion of the accounts identified in the blocking orders under its ‘Country Withheld Content’ policy within India only.

Related News