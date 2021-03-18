Ulema to meet on Waseem Rizvi issue

Muslim religious leaders will hold a meeting on Thursday over former Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Waseem Rizvi and send a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding his arrest, All India Shia Council spokesperson Maulana Jalal Haider Naqvi told IANS.

Another meeting of all the Muslim religious leaders has been called on Friday where Shahi Imam Ahmed Bukhari will address them. All India Imam Organisation chief Imam Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi said, “The Quran is written by Allah himself. No one can change it. It is for everybody not only for a particular religion.” Chairman of Islamic Centre of India Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi said, “Nothing has changed in the Quran in the last 1,400 years. We have full faith in law and are confident that his plea will be rejected.”