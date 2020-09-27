Uma Bharti tests COVID positive

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti has tested positive for the Coronavirus. She is in quarantine at Vande Mataram Kunj located between Haridwar and Rishikesh in Uttarakhand. Bharti herself gave this information on Twitter.

“I want to bring it in your notice, that on the last day on my mountain journey I called up a Corona test team following the request by the administration because I had mild fever for last three days. Despite following all legal prohibition for Covid-19 and social distancing at Himalayas I have turned out to be Corona positive,” she tweeted late Saturday.