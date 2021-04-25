national, Today's Paper
Union Health Secy writes to states, UTs on inoculation drive

From May 1, the types of anti-coronavirus vaccine and their prices will be displayed on the CoWIN portal for citizens to make an informed choice at the time of booking an appointment at a private vaccination centre.

While those aged 18 to 44 years will be eligible to receive vaccination on payment from any of the private COVID vaccination centres (CVCs), citizens below 45 years shall also be eligible to receive a jab from a government CVC in a state or Union Territory which decides to lower the minimum cut off age for eligibility. The registration of citizens in the 18-44 age group will start on the CoWIN portal from April 28.

