Union Minister warns against 'self-styled' remedies for Covid

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday warned against “self-styled” remedies to treat Covid-19 and advised professional medical consultation for infected persons.

The Minister also asked the people not to share information on Covid remedies without checking the facts.

He made the remarks while conducting a Covid awareness programme for officers and staff of the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Ministry here.

Laying stress on speedy vaccination for all the officers and staff of DoNER, he directed the senior officials to organise special camps in the Ministry at the earliest in a people-friendly manner.