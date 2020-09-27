Union ministers to visit JK: Dr Jitendra

The government plans to revive the process of regular visits by Central ministers to Jammu and Kashmir, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.

During a meeting with J&K Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, Singh recalled that the initiative had been undertaken on the personal intervention and advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic wanes away, the process will be resumed.

Singh said the experience of 36 ministers travelling to the Union Territory within a span of two weeks in January had proved extremely gratifying and generated a lot of optimism and hope among the local population, according to an official statement.

The minister also updated Sinha about a mega initiative by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) whereby three bamboo clusters will be set up in the Jammu region and these will be devoted for the production of agarbatti, charcoal, and baskets. He also revealed a plan to set up a Bamboo Technology Centre in J&K which would impart skill and vocational training to youth for entrepreneurship in the Bamboo sector, the statement said.