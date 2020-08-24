Unlock 4 | 'Schools and colleges may not reopen anytime soon'

The government is likely to allow resumption of Metro train services in the ‘Unlock 4’ phase beginning September 1, but schools and colleges may not reopen anytime soon, officials said on Monday.

The official said there will be no reopening of schools and colleges immediately, but deliberations are underway on whether to allow reopening of higher educational institutions such as universities, IITs and IIMs. No decision has been taken on the matter yet, the official added. There is almost no possibility of allowing cinema halls to reopen from September 1 as it will not be commercially viable for film-makers or cinema hall owners to operate following social distancing norm, another official said. The state governments will take a final call on additional activities that should continue to remain prohibited during the ‘Unlock 4’, the official said.