Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
January 28, 2021

UP wins best tableau award

Uttar Pradesh’s tableau at this year’s Republic Day parade was adjudged the best and awarded by Union Minister KirenRijiju on Thursday, said the Defence Ministry. In total 32  tableaux — 17 from state and union territories, nine from Union ministries, departments and paramilitary forces, and six from the Defence ministry — were part of this year’s parade on Rajpath.

The theme of Uttar Pradesh’s tableau was ‘Ayodhya: Cultural Heritage of Uttar Pradesh’. The cultural heritage of ancient holy town Ayodhya, replica of a Ram temple, glimpse of ‘Deepotsav’ and various stories from Ramayana epic were depicted in the tableau.

“The tableau of Tripura was adjudged the second best. It depicted promotion of eco-friendly tradition for achieving self-reliance (aatmanirbhar) in socio-economic parameters,” the Defence ministry’s statement noted.

Uttarakhand’s tableau on the theme ‘DevBhoomi — The Land of the Gods’ was adjudged third among the states and union territories, it mentioned.

